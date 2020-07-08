Joann L. Bennett, 70, of McDonald, died Monday, July 6, 2020 in her home.

She was born July 23, 1949, in Washington County a daughter of the late Joseph and Leona Phillips Delpiere.

Mrs. Bennett was a graduate of Fort Cherry High School. She attended Waynesburg College, where she earned a degree in education.

She was a teacher and during her life taught both preschool and elementary education.

Mrs. Bennett was a volunteer for the McDonald Trail Station. She also had been a member of McDonald Presbyterian Church but most recently was a member of the Meadows Racetrack Chapel.

On November 23, 1974, she married Terry S. Bennett, who died May 28, 2018.

Surviving are three sons, Brian (Kelly) Bennett of Bridgeville, Jamey (Connie) Bennett of Mt. Lebanon and Tim (Bronwyn) Bennett of Atlanta, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Dr. James D. (Dorothy) Bennett of Richmond, Ky.; eight grandchildren, Noah, Skylar, Hunter, Blair, Jameson, Leighton, Teddy and Adalyn Bennett; and two nephews, Justin and Devin Bennett.

Deceased, in addition to her parents, is a brother, Joseph Delpiere.

Friends will be received from noon to 3 and 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Nation Funeral Home, Inc., 220 East Lincoln Avenue, McDonald, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with Rev. Sue Petritis officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, North McDonald Street, McDonald, PA 15057 or to CHHA – The Meadows, 210 Racetrack Road, Washington, PA 15301.

For the safety of the family and in accordance with PA Dept. of Health guidelines, it is requested that guests wear masks while visiting.

Online condolences, photos and additional information on remote viewing are available at www.nationfuneralhome.com.