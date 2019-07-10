JoAnn Post Lilley, 88, of West Alexander, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, in her home.

She was born November 18, 1930, in Claysville, a daughter of the late Samuel Earle Post and Mary Nellie Canan Post.

JoAnn was a 1948 graduate of Claysville High School and was employed at Hancher's Truck Stop, Bobby Brooks, Culberson Candy, Millers Rest Home and Hillsview Rest Home.

She was a member of Claysville Methodist Church.

JoAnn was a CB radio user and her handle was Dolly.

She loved cooking family meals on Sundays, country music, square dancing, flowers, sewing and going to auctions.

Joann will be sadly missed by her family and many, many friends. She was loved by everyone who knew her.

On June 30, 1948, she married Howard Neltson Lilley, who died March 25, 1996.

Surviving are her eight children, Bob (Barb) Lilley, Bert (Jim) Grimm, Rose (Bob Laughlin) Long, Debbie (Louis) Cottrell, Dick Lilley, Donna (Jack) London, Jim Lilley and John (Karen) Lilley; two sisters, Nellie Marie Snyder and Jeanie (John) McCullough; brother Samuel Earle Post Jr.; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.

Deceased are a sister, Mary Borsare; two grandchildren, Daniel Long and Patricia Grimm; and two daughters-in-law, Bert Lilley and Linda Lilley.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, with the Rev. Keith Hornung officiating. Burial will follow in West Alexander Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www. NealFuneralHome.com.