Joanne B. Paul, 91, formerly of Beallsville, Bentleyville and Washington, died Thursday, February 28, 2019.

She was the adopted daughter of Anne Bigler, who preceded her in death.

On October 18, 1957, she married Guy W. Paul, who also preceded her in death. Together they owned and operated The Courier newspaper in Bentleyville for over 40 years as well as owned and operated multiple newspapers throughout Western Pennsylvania. Joanne retired from the Pennsylvania State Unemployment Office and spent the next 15 years working for Dr. Kamlesh Gosai / Southwest Medical, until her 80th year.

Joanne is survived by daughter Leanne (Leo) Mezerski of Canonsburg and grandson Brian Mezerski of New York City, N.Y.

The family would like to graciously express their thanks to the staff at Paramount McMurray and Compassionate Care Hospice for their continued compassionate, loving care and support.

There will be no public viewing and funeral services will be private under the direction of Greenlee Funeral Home, 619 Main Street, Bentleyville.

