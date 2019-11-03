Joanne B. Watkins, 81, of Penn Craft, passed away on Monday, November 1, 2019. Joanne was born March 22, 1938, to John and Helen Nyswaner. Joanne was married to her devoted husband of 62 years, Gerald Watkins. She is also survived by her son, David Watkins and wife Debbie of Wylie, Texas, and daughter Diane Sheridan and husband Kevin of Brownsville. Joanne had four loving grandchildren, Jonathan Watkins, Jennifer Harvey and husband Josh, Raelene Sheridan and Lauren Watkins. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother William Nyswaner and sisters Dottie Baum and Ruth Ames-Tubbs. Joanne was a member of Eastern Star, Brownsville Band Booster and loved to garden, travel and spending time at the cabin on Lake Erie.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Skirpan Funeral Home, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. A Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 6, with the Rev. Laura Blank officiating. Entombment in Lafayette Memorial Park. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com