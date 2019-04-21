Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joanne F. Locy.

Joanne F. Locy, 82, of Washington, died Friday, April 19, 2019, in Strabane Woods.

She was born January 31, 1937, in Washington, a daughter of the late Samuel Edward and Frances Provance McClay.

Mrs. Locy was a member of Lone Pine Christian Church.

She was a 1954 graduate of Trinity High School and later graduated from Wheeling (W.Va.) School of Nursing.

Though she worked briefly as a nurse, the majority of Mrs. Locy's life was spent as an insurance agent for Prudential Insurance Company.

In her free time, she and her husband ran a farm with horses and cows. She was an avid lover of animals, especially her many dogs, and cherished the time she spent with her family.

In 1962, she married Charles Locy, who died September 6, 2000.

Surviving are two sons, David W. (Donna) Locy of Claysville and Jon E. (Mary Grace) Locy of Washington; daughter Lee (Christopher) Wicks; sister Judy "Duh" (Barry) Cree; eight grandchildren, Michael Buchanan, Tori Beattie, Zachary Locy, George Locy, Sara Porter, Dominique Locy, Joshua Locy and Hanna Locy; several great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two grandsons, David and Jacob Locy.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Entombment will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director.

