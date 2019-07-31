Joanne G. Puskarich, 85, of Washington, died Monday, July 29, 2019, in the Washington Hospital.

She was born May 7, 1934, in Washington, a daughter of the late Stanley and Leota Wright Griffin.

Joanne was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church in the Mon Valley.

Mrs. Puskarich had worked as an inspector for Brockway Glass for more than 20 years.

She enjoyed bingo, reading, movies, collecting various items, and her card club.

Surviving are a son, Patrick (Denise) Puskarich of Washington; two daughters, Christine (Jay) Weller of Canonsburg and Marcie Harvey of Washington; a brother, Terry Griffin of Washington; seven grandchildren, Rhonda, Ryan, Samantha, Christopher, Alyssa, Derick and Mckayla; six great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Alexis, Jaylynn, Kayla, John and Skylar; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are two brothers, James and Bernard Griffin; a sister, Isabel; and a grandchild, Corey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of services, Friday, August 2, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 1101 Henry Street, Belle Vernon, PA 15012.

