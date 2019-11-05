Joanne Lynn, 80, of Washington, formerly of Charleroi, passed away Sunday, November 3, 2019.

She was the beloved wife of the late Rodney E. Lynn. They were married for 47 years.

She was born August 3, 1939, in North Charleroi, and was a daughter of the late John and Alma Sedell.

She was the loving mother of Nancy (John) Milinovich of McDonald, the late John R. Ronick Jr., Cherie Jo Lynn and Rodney E. Lynn Jr.; cherished grandmother of Matthew Milinovich, Laura (Bryan) Bennett, Caitlyn Marie Massaro and Alexandra Lynn Massaro; sister of Joseph (Alice) Sedell; and sister-in-law of Peggy Nan (John) Swab and Buzzy Gilmore. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

Joanne loved her cat, Doctor, her faithful companion, who will miss her greatly. Being a faithful Christian and having the support of her loving family, church family, friends and caregivers gave her to peacefully accept God's will when she was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She was a longtime member of First Christian Church in Fallowfield Township, Charleroi, where she served on the Deacon's board and volunteered for various church functions, including .

She was a graduate of Rostraver High School and retired from Charleroi Area High School Cafeteria. Joanne was a compassionate, gentle, loving woman devoted to family, friends and church family. She enjoyed all kinds of music, wine tasting, bingo, Hallmark movies and sports, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. Joanne will be remembered most for her generosity and her constant expression of love to all by saying, "I love you, be safe."

She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Right at Home, Hawthorne Woods and OSPTA Caregivers provided kind and compassionate care.

There will be no viewing, but her wish was there to be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 9, in First Christian Church, 61 Walnut Ridge Road, Charleroi.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Christian Church.

