Joanne M. Funtal, 84, of Finleyville, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, in Monongahela Valley Hospital. She was born February 24, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Arthur Jacob and Catherine Jane Bennett Hengler.

Joanne was a 1954 graduate of Langley High School in Pittsburgh. In the late 1970s, she worked at the Open Pantry in Finleyville. She was a member of St. John XXIII Parish in Finleyville, where she was active in Christian Mothers, Ladies Guild and the Requiem Choir. She was also a member of the Columbiettes Council 13832 John Paul the Great, the Democratic Women's Club, and was Judge of Elections in Union Township. Joanne enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting.

She is survived by four sons, Andrew A. and wife Judy Funtal of Suwanee, Ga., Matthew P. and wife Merry Katherine Funtal of Morehead City, N.C., Robert A. and wife Flora Funtal of Finleyville, Timothy E. and wife Deborah Funtal of Beallsville; seven grandchildren, Sarah Funtal, Christian Turner, Hunter, Andrew and Rachael Funtal, Amber Marody, Michelle Sharpe; five great-grandchildren, Bentley, Tristan, Aspen, Kaiden and Chevy; sister Catherine and husband Ronald Copeland of Beaver Falls.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew W. Funtal, who died January 5, 2005; daughter Julie A. Funtal, who died December 14, 2008; brother Arthur Hengler; sister Therese Eutsey.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, November 7, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, in Frye Funeral Home Inc., 427 West Main Street, Monongahela. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, November 9, in St. John XXIII Parish, Finleyville. Committal service and interment will follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery, McMurray.

Memorial contributions may be to the Finleyville Food Pantry, 415 Main Street, New Eagle, PA 15067.

In order to be compliant with our county and state guidelines, masks MUST be worn and social distancing maintained. The family would like to thank you in advance for your understanding.

