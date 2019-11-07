Joanne M. McLaughlin, 75, of Waynesburg, died at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday, October 8, 2019, in her home.

She was born Wednesday, March 15, 1944, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late John McLaughlin and Margaret Gallagher McLaughlin.

Joanne was a volunteer for Greene County Meals on Wheels and was a supporter of the Bowlby Public Library. She was an avid bridge player, a member of the Bunco Club, and loved tennis. Joanne was a patron of the arts, including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra and was a devoted grandmother.

She worked as an elementary school teacher in the Central Greene School District for more than 30 years.

Surviving are one daughter, Leanna (Rich) Anderson of Mars; one son, Bernie (Teri) Martinelli of Mechanicsburg; four grandsons, Alex Martinelli, Drew Martinelli, Luke Anderson and Jake Anderson; one sister, Margery (Nathan) Cobb of Cambridge, Mass.; and one nephew, Ethan (Laura) Cobb.

Deceased are one sister, Elizabeth McLaughlin; and one brother, John "Little J" McLaughlin.

It was Joanne's request to have no public visitation, but to have a celebration of life. There will be a public lunch event to celebrate her life at noon on Saturday, November 9, at Rohanna's Restaurant, 1005 Rolling Meadows Road, Waynesburg. Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton, owner/director, 197 North Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370, were entrusted with her arrangements.

