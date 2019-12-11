Joanne M. Wilson Long, 84, of Washington, passed away Sunday, December 9, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington campus.

She was born August 24, 1935, in Fredericktown, a daughter of the late John and Rose Pansini Wilson.

Surviving are two sisters, Rose Marie Bane of Canonsburg and Yvonne Fulimeni of Berea, Ohio; along with other family and friends who loved and adored her sarcastic and spunky personality. Joanne received wonderful care from Rosie Radacy with UPMC Family Hospice, as well as the caring staff at Southmont.

Friends are invited to meet for a chapel service at 1 p.m. Friday, December 13, in Washington Cemetery Mausoleum.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Washington Area Humane Society at www.washingtonpashelter.org.

Arrangements are entrusted to Piatt and Barnhill Funeral Directors Inc., Charles R. Piatt, owner/supervisor, Lawrence K. Donovan, director, Andrew C. Piatt, director.

