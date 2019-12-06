Jody W. Marish, 56, of Brownsville, Centerville Borough, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019, in Mon Valley Hospital.

He was born September 26, 1963, in Brownsville, a son of the late Andy and Audrey Lynch Marish.

Jody was a 1981 graduate of Beth Center High School and worked as an auto body technician.

Jody was very mechanically oriented and could fix most anything. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, NASCAR, Pittsburgh Pirate baseball, being outdoors and traveling. His dog, Libby, was his faithful companion and went almost everywhere with him.

On July 7, 2003, he married Michelle Rupnik, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, is a brother, Wayne Marish of Front Royal, Va.; two sisters, Janine Marish of Brownsville and Diane Yocolano (Manuel Jr.) of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother, Andrew "Chief" Marish, who died May 23, 2019.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Saturday, December 7, in Greenlee's Fredericktown Funeral Home, Ltd., 42 Bank Street at Crawford Road, Fredericktown. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Fayette Friends of Animals, 223 Searights Herbert Road, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.