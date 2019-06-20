Joel Edward Desmond, 53, of Washington, died unexpectedly Friday, May 17, 2019, in his home, following a brief cardiac-related illness.

He was born February 10, 1966, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edward Senay and Sally John Brogley of Washington.

Mr. Desmond was a 1984 graduate of Trinity High School. He was a self-employed contractor, who was very meticulous in his work.

Mr. Desmond was a member of the Slovak and Polish clubs in Washington. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, riding his motorcycle and playing adult league softball. Mr. Desmond enjoyed spending time with his family, especially on the holidays, which was his favorite time of the year. He very much cherished the time he spent with his daughter and stepchildren. Mr. Desmond will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Gerri Desmond of Washington; two daughters, Cheyenne Desmond of Washington and Abbey (Andrew) Baker of Castle Shannon; a son, Zach Hancher of Washington; two brothers, Shawn (Lori) Senay of Washington and J.C. (Stephanie) Senay of Washington; a grandson, Jack Baker; mother- and father-in-law Gerry and Edward Myers of Avella; sister-in-law Mary Myers of Ohio; and brother-in-law Edward Myers II of Maryland. Several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins also survive.

In addition to his father, Mr. Desmond was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Beatrice Desmond, and his paternal grandparents, George and Helen Senay.

Friends and family are invited to attend a committal service at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, in Washington Cemetery Serenity Mausoleum.

Arrangements are under the direction of Warco-Falvo Funeral Home Inc., Wilson at East Katherine avenues, Washington, S. Timothy Warco, supervisor/director, Susan Falvo Warco, director, S. Timothy Warco II, director.

