Joel W. Davis, 75, of Eighty Four, Nottingham Township, died suddenly Friday, February 21, 2020, in the emergency room of Monongahela Valley Hospital, Carroll Township.

He was born June 2, 1944, in Pottstown, a son of the late Grover and Helen Piggott Davis.

Mr. Davis was retired as a mechanic with U.S. Air Corporation in Moon Township and also owned and operated Finleyville Mini Storage.

He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War, was a member of American Legion Post 613 in Finleyville, New Eagle Beagle Club and Coraopolis Beagle Club and was an avid hunter.

Surviving are his wife, Carol Allridge Davis; a brother, George Davis, and a sister, Barbara Seabury, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 27, with the Rev. Richard J. Tusky officiating. Interment will follow in Finleyville Cemetery, with full military honors accorded by Mon Valley Honor Guard and Firing Squad. American Legion Post 613 will conduct services at 7 p.m. Wednesday evening in the funeral home.

