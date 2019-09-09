Joetta Mae Wiley Rutter of Georgetown died Saturday, September 7, 2019.

Joetta was born October 14, 1959, a daughter of the late James and Mary Baker Wiley.

She attended school at Fort Cherry High School, and after graduating, she worked as a caregiver and administrator at Mary's Place Personal Care Home. After retiring, her full time and most adored job was being a grandmother to Mckenzie and Eddie Glover.

Joetta enjoyed shopping and working in her flower garden and also loved vacationing at the beach but, most of all, she loved spending time with her granddaughter and grandson.

A message from Joetta's sister: "From picking on each other in our childhood to leaning on each other in our adult years there are so many good memories. We have become best of friends you were a strong woman through this battle you remained strong and positive you never complained, you found the humor to keep it light. Your smile will linger in every flower you loved and remain as bright as each sunset a perpetual reminder of your love. You were the true matriarch of this family, always there to extend a helping hand with kindness she lived life loving and taking care of others, making sure the seed of kindness was planted in her footsteps. She will be loved and missed forever."

Joetta is survived by her husband, Bryan Rutter; two sons, Sherman "Eddie" (Brianna) Glover of Georgetown and John Micheal Glover of Hillsville, Va.; two grandchildren, Mckenzie Glover and Sherman (Eddie IV) Glover of Georgetown; four sisters, Janet (Larry) Thomas of Pittsburgh, Janine Wiley of Burgettstown, Joni (Tomothy) Yilit of Avella and Julia (Louis) Roscart of Slovan; along with many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins who loved her dearly.

Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021, youngfhinc.com, 724-947-2049, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, September 10. Interment will take place in Grandview Cemetery, Florence.