John A. Blasco, 74, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Slovan, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in the VA Hospital, Oakland.

He was born April 20, 1945, a son of the late Julius and Ann Okovic Kaminski.

A 1963 graduate of Union High School, Burgettstown, he served our country from 1963-1966 in the United States Army in Korea and was honorably discharged, a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Blasco worked for J&L Steel and retired from Smurfit Stone Containers in Wellsburg, W.Va.

He was a fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams.

He is survived by his brothers, David Kaminski (Susan) and Walter Kaminski (Michelle), both of Virginia; sisters Saundra Torboli (the late Robert) of Slovan, Carol Reader (Dexter) of Nevada and Cheryl Kovalic (Keith) of Hookstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother who died in infancy, Julius Kaminski Jr.

Family and friends are invited to graveside services with full military honors at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.