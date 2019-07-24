John A. Blasco (1945 - 2019)
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
National Cemetery of the Alleghenies
1158 Morgan Road
Bridgeville, PA
John A. Blasco, 74, of Weirton, W.Va., formerly of Slovan, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019, in the VA Hospital, Oakland.

He was born April 20, 1945, a son of the late Julius and Ann Okovic Kaminski.

A 1963 graduate of Union High School, Burgettstown, he served our country from 1963-1966 in the United States Army in Korea and was honorably discharged, a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal.

Mr. Blasco worked for J&L Steel and retired from Smurfit Stone Containers in Wellsburg, W.Va.

He was a fan of all the Pittsburgh sports teams.

He is survived by his brothers, David Kaminski (Susan) and Walter Kaminski (Michelle), both of Virginia; sisters Saundra Torboli (the late Robert) of Slovan, Carol Reader (Dexter) of Nevada and Cheryl Kovalic (Keith) of Hookstown; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a brother who died in infancy, Julius Kaminski Jr.

Family and friends are invited to graveside services with full military honors at 2 p.m. Monday, July 29, at National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, 1158 Morgan Road, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.
Published in Observer-Reporter on July 24, 2019
