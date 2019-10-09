John A. Hammond, 87, of Rogers, Ark., formerly of Washington, died at 9 a.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019, following an illness of Mesothelioma.

He was born January 13, 1932, in Washington, a son of the late John Hammond and Sarah Ann Jones Hammond.

He enlisted March 7, 1949, in the U.S. Navy and served aboard the U.S. Albany 123, a heavy cruiser, as a 3rd Class Petty Officer during World War II. He served with the European Occupational Forces, under the command of General Eisenhower, for three years, and another year in Korea.

He graduated from Washington High School after returning from the Navy.

On January 18, 1950, he married Peggy Jean Anderson. Their life together began when they met working after-school jobs at the Washington Hospital.

Mr. Hammond served as an elder for the Church of Christ in Washington for 25 years before moving to Arkansas in 2001. He served as Outreach Minister for the Southside Church of Christ in Rogers. He taught Bible classes at the church and in the community, both in Washington and Rogers.

He retired as Field Engineer in January of 1992 from Frazier-Simplex in Washington, and from Merkle Engineers in 1997.

Surviving are his wife of 69 years, Peggy; three children, Keith Allen Hammond and wife Janet of Hot Springs Village, Ark., Kevin Neil Hammond and wife Lea Anne of Arlington, Texas and Darlene Jean Williams and husband Tom of Rogers; 11 grandchildren, Ben Hammond, Jonathan Williams, Chad Hammond, Heather Smith, Christy Threet, Jolene Smith, Janelle Norman, Laura Berry, Beth Guajardo, Marissa Diller and Bryanna Martin; 33 great-grandchildren, including one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by a brother, William "Bill" Robert Hammond.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday October 11, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington. Graveside services to follow at 3 p.m. at Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Church of Christ Overflow Missions.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.