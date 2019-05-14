John Aaron Weaver, 48, of Langeloth, passed away unexpectedly Sunday afternoon, May 12, 2019, in his home from an apparent cardiac arrest.

He was born June 24, 1970, in Washington, a son of the late Ralph and Betty Jane Eppinger Weaver.

John was part owner of Longshot's Sports Bar in Follansbee, W.Va. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing, remodeling houses and was a member of Bur-Lang Fishing Club in Langeloth and Slovan Polish Club.

His wife, Bridget Jo Bennett Weaver, whom he married February 16, 1996, survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two daughters, Jenna Weaver Baehr of Follansbee and her children, Silas, Justus and Laken, and Kayla Weaver of Wellsburg, W.Va., and her son, Jaaron; a brother, Ralph "Pete" Weaver of Langeloth; five sisters, Lesia Wirtz of Burgettstown, Bonnie Lish and husband Gary of Wellsburg, Brenda Taucher and husband Donald of Pittsburgh, Dianna Ramacker and husband Robert of Burgettstown and Vivian Alexy and husband August of Washington; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17.