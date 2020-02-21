John Andrew "Jack" Pivovarnik, 85, of Ellsworth, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born in Charleroi June 8, 1934, a son of the late John S. and Margaret Hlavko Pivovarnik.

Jack was a U.S. Army veteran, having served with the 25th Infantry, 69th Armor Regiment. He was retired from Penn Birmingham Bolt and was the former assistant manager at Thorough Fare in Canonsburg. Jack was a member of St. John Slovak Lutheran Church, Charleroi, and the Bentleyville Independent Club.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Zumpetta Pivovarnik; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John W. (Teresa) Pivovarnik of Youngstown, Ohio, and Leo Pivovarnik of Ellsworth; and a stepgrandson, Dante (Dana) DiRienzo.

Jack was preceded in death by his two brothers, Paul and Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Leonard M. Pavlic Funeral Homes Inc., 405 Main Street, Bentleyville, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, February 24, with Pastor Matthew Stabe presiding. Interment will follow at Mon Valley Memorial Park. Military honors will be accorded by the U.S. Army Funeral Honor Guard.

Condolences may be expressed at www.pavlicfuneralhomes.com.