John Andy Jr., 61, of Virginia Beach, Va., died Monday, September 2, 2019, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his family. John was born April 17, 1958, in Lanciano, Italy, and came to this country in June of 1959.

He was a son of the late John Andy Sr. and Elizabeth "Betty" Andy of Houston.

He is survived by his daughters, McCall Andy, with whom he shared her home, Elizabeth Coyne (Lucas) of Pittsburgh and Brooke Andy of Tampa, Fla. His life was not complete without the love and support of his former wife, Karen Herdman (mother of his children); and Kathy Retos (former partner) and her children, Kassandra, Nick and Brandon Retos. Also surviving are his sister, Cheri Sells; and two nephews, Michael and Brian Sells.

John grew up in Houston, graduating from Chartiers-Houston High School. He continued on to graduate from DeVry University. He worked for Sun Oil Company in Philadelphia, followed by Hunter Environmental in Los Angeles, Calif. In 1988, he accepted a position with Michael Baker International in Moon Township, where he traveled the globe for 31 years as subcontracts administrator until his death.

John was an avid golfer (with bragging rights of many hole-in-ones). He also enjoyed his Thursday night pool league and riding his 95th anniversary edition Harley-Davidson. He was a former member of the Washington Country Club, a member of the Houston Independent Club and the Muse Italian Club. Though he resided in Virginia, he remained true to his Pittsburgh sports teams. In 2019, he proudly received his Italian passport, confirming his dual citizenship.

John was described by friends as a gentleman, wonderful guy, kind-hearted and a best friend. He will be missed dearly by everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Family and friends are welcome from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-260-5546. Additional visitation will be held from 10 until the 11 a.m. time of service Sunday, September 8, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in John's name to the Washington Area Humane Society.

