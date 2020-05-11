It has been said that there are only three things that can kill a farmer: lightning, rolling over in a tractor and old age.Mr. John Anthony "Jack" Kane passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at home with his wife at his side on the farm that they loved.Jack was born in Wheeling, W.Va., on October 30, 1952, to Mr. Jack Kane of Wheeling and Mrs. Eileen Whipkey-Kane of McMechen, W.Va. Jack was preceded in death by both loving parents and by his older sisters, Christy and Kelly.Jack had many interests and talents. He played football at Central Catholic High School, Wheeling. He liked country music and NASCAR. And he once had bragging rights to a red 1967 GTO and a blue 1969 Z-28 Camaro, though Jack was not a bragger but a strong, quiet man of good character who let his hard work and good deeds do his talking.After Jack graduated from Central in 1971, he worked 17 years on the Ohio River as a welder and repairman on the barges and towboats. Being on the river, Jack said, was the hottest place to be in the summer and the coldest place to be in the winter, but, he loved it.Jack met Melinda Irene Ulman in 1971, working at the stables at Oglebay Park. They bought a farm together in Claysville in 1975. They married January 17, 1976. And they lived in the hayloft at the stables before moving into their home on the farm in September 1982.Melinda left Oglebay in 1986 and, after Jack left the river in 1988, they started their business boarding, training, and raising horses and giving lessons. At one point, they had as many as 30-head. It was hard work, day in and day out, rain or shine, but it was a good life for them.Then, on May 9, 2019, out of the blue, Jack was struck by a kind of lightning bolt. For a year, Jack fought to live for all that he loved dear, until it was time to let go, and let God.The world has lost a good man. Jack was a contributor to this world. He was a mechanic, a welder, a carpenter and a horseman. He had a sharp mind and could draw up your ideas into plans and build anything out of wood or metal. Jack was well-liked and he would generously help anybody stuck get unstuck. He was good with horses, and he loved his dogs. And, most of all, he loved being at home on his farm with his wife whom he treated like gold. He was always the wind beneath his wife's wings. Accordingly, Jack will be remembered well and will be dearly missed by those who knew him.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.Condolences can be left online for the family at www.kepnerfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 11, 2020.