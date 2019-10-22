John Arthur Hayman, 57, left this world of pain and strife and went to his heavenly reward Saturday, September 14, 2019, with his family by his side at UPMC Hamot. He was reunited with his maternal grandparents, Anna E. Lesso-Backner and Frank John Arthur Backner Jr. His youngest brother, Wilson Brian Hayman, who left this world May 2008, welcomed him with joy. John received the anointing of the sick by Father Mike.

John was born August 31, 1962, the eldest son of Elizabeth Jean Backner-Hayman and the late Wilson Victor Hayman, in Washington Hospital, Washington. Shortly after, John was baptized in St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Canonsburg, and later received his first Holy Communion there.

John spent his pre-teen years getting his early education in Canon-McMillan School District and got his first job as a paperboy for the Daily Notes. Eventually, he went to live with his father in Pontiac, Mich. John made several good friends there, Timothy Hawes and Marvin Snell. John didn't finish school but later went on to get his GED. He later moved back to Canonsburg to live with his mother. His good friends were Mason Matusky, "Buddy" Rehonic, "Red," "Turtle" and Joseph Wheeler.

John was very intelligent, a hard worker, could repair any car, and had too many jobs to mention. John enjoyed following his favorite sports teams, the Detroit Tigers and Lions, the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He enjoyed reading nonfiction history books, religious tracts, and could beat anyone at Scrabble. He loved music, especially the Beatles, AC/DC, Jimi Hendrix, Led Zeppelin and Aerosmith.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Elizabeth Ely; three grandchildren, Christian, Kera and Austin; his son, Robert John Lane; four sisters, Hope Marie Hayman, Lisa Marie Gamble, Donna Jean Lewis and Linda Lee Maga; two brothers, Stephen Joseph Hayman and Vincent Victor Hayman. John's family was extensive including nieces and nephews Alexander and Destiny Hayman; Joseph, Rachel and Brian Gamble; Brianna Woods; David Wagner; Stacy, Marlena and Heather Maga; Joshua, Thomas and Rebekah Lewis; Franklin and Justin Hayman; and a stepnephew James; great-nephews and nieces Kristin, Erin, Mason, Julian, Charlotte, Anabelle, Marshall, Danika, Braelynn and the newest great-nephew, whom John never got to meet, 6-month-old Adrian.

Deceased, besides John's brother, father and maternal grandparents, are his paternal grandparents, John Bradley Hayman and Elizabeth Granger Hayman Biers; his Aunt Doris; and Uncle Steve.

There will be a celebration of life gathering for John from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 26, at Mt. Pleasant Fire Department (Southview Station 41-2) located at 7 Church Street, Southview, PA 15057.

Any donations will be greatly appreciated, either made in John's name to the Watchful Shepherd Program, or to the family in care of Hope M. Hayman, 516 Ridge Avenue, Canonsburg, PA 15317.

John will be genuinely missed by his good friends and family.