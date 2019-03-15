Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John B. Babich.

John B. Babich, 54, of Eighty Four, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019.

Born May 26, 1964, he was a loving son of Dolores and the late John E. Babich and dear brother of Rosalind Gleeson and Susan (Keith) Nixon. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was a 1982 graduate of Peters Township High School and a 1987 graduate of Carnegie Mellon University. His special interests were his dogs and gardening.

All services will be private.

