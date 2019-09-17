John B. Crunick, 77, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, in UPMC-Shadyside hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born July 21, 1942, in Canonsburg, to the late John and Thelma Marshall Crunick.

A graduate of Washington High School, he was a member of Church of the Covenant.

John spent his career as a produce manager at Thorofare Markets and Giant Eagle in Belle Vernon. He was truly a "people person," and enjoyed watching football games and having a beer or two with friends at local establishments. Watching his grandsons play baseball, and just talking about life with his grandchildren, were treasured moments.

He is survived by a sister, Mary Jane Crunick; two sons, John (Carol) Crunick and David (Kristen) Crunick; and four grandchildren, Jack, Olivia, Cooper and Aaron.

He was preceded in death by his parents; longtime companion Donna Ciarlo; and a grandson, Dylan Crunick.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 20. Burial will follow in the Washington Cemetery.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.