John B. "Jack" Putnak, 91, of Charleroi, passed away peacefully Saturday, December 14, 2019, with his son, family and friends by his side at the Veterans Hospital Facility in Aspinwall. He was born May 5, 1928, in Monongahela, a son of the late Joseph and Mary Doctor Putnak.

Jack is survived by his son, Jack W. Putnak of Charleroi; his brother, Robert L. Putnak of Monongahela; his sister, Rita Putnak Kusenko of Finleyville; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma "Wimpy" Fletcher Putnak; and two brothers, Joseph and Bernard Putnak.

Jack owned and operated Putnak Meat Packing Co. in Monongahela for 40-plus years until his retirement. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War with the 25th Infantry Division. Jack was a 1947 graduate of Monessen High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh.

He enjoyed traveling to Miami Beach, Fla., and Wildwood, N.J., but the last couple of years, he enjoyed spending the summers on his porch in Charleroi with family and friends.

There will be no public viewing. Arrangements were entrusted to Schrock-Hogan Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.schrock-hogan.com.

Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Jack's life at his home at 601 Fifth Street, Charleroi, from noon to 8 p.m. Friday, December 20.