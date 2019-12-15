John "The Dog" Beighle, 63, of Washington, died Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Washington Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born December 13, 1955, in Washington, a son of the late Albert Beighle and Mary Rose Beighle.

John worked as a lane mechanic at Alpine Lanes for 32 years.

He enjoyed shooting pool, playing guitar and spending time at the American Legion. He was a member of the sons of the American Legion.

John loved being with people and making them laugh.

Surviving are four children, April (Steven) Devenney of Washington, John Anthony Beighle of Greensburg, Christie (James) Casey of Florida and Jonathan Phillippi; a brother, Jim Beighle of Cecil; two sisters, Margaret "Peg" (Bill) Beckner of Cecil and Janette (Dan) Guza of Ohio; two grandchildren, Jackson Devenney and Abigail Devenney; several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his family, John left behind his loving companion, Linda Gray.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are four brothers, Eric, David, Edward and George Beighle.

Friends will be received from 2 to 5 p.m., the time of service, Monday, December 16, at William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, with the Rev. Scott Shetter officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to www.funeralbill.com.

Additional information and a guest book are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.