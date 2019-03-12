Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bitz.

John Bitz, 86, of Houston, died Sunday, March 10, 2019, following an extended illness, with his family by his side.

He was born July 30, 1932, in McGovern, Chartiers Township, a son of Frank and Katherine Bitz.

Mr. Bitz had worked as a steel worker for Universal Cyclops in Bridgeville.

He was a member of Central Assembly of God, Houston.

John enjoyed Pittsburgh Penguins hockey and listening to country music.

Surviving are his beloved wife of 61 years, Betty Jean Yevins Bitz; three children, Cindy Bitz (Dr. Philip Kantor) of Canonsburg, Tracey Iannone (Frank) of Oakdale and John M. Bitz (Amy) of Houston; five grandchildren, Roman and Dante Iannone and Chase, Blaise and Cale Bitz; three sisters, Frances McGinley, Helen Bandi and Sophie Bartnicki, all of Detroit, Mich.; and many nieces and nephews.

Deceased are 10 brothers.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday in McIlvaine-Speakman Funeral Home Ltd., 27 Cherry Avenue, Houston, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14, with the Rev. Doug Keith of Amedisys Hospice officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Amedisys Foundation, 480 Johnson Road, Suite 230, Washington, PA 15301.

