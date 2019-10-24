John "Norman" Boyce, 81, of Avella, died Monday, October 14, 2019.

He was born October 22, 1937, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John A. Boyce and Edith B. Lawton-Boyce.

Mr. Boyce served in the United States Army, serving with the 6th U.S. Army, at Fort Lewis, Washington, until his honorable discharge September 20, 1963.

Mr. Boyce was an employee of the Cross Creek Road Department for 20 years, and retired from the Independence Township Road Department, following 40 years of employment.

He was a member of the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Church in Washington.

Norman loved farming, attending to his cows, and spending time outdoors.

In 1972, he married Wanda V. Beatty-Hixenbaugh, who survives.

Also surviving are two sons, James R. (Lesa) Hixenbaugh of Washington and Dean E. Hixenbaugh; a sister; four grandchildren, Jessica L. Northcraft, James R. Hixenbaugh III, Jennifer (Jesse) Sowers and Deena Hixenbaugh; nine great-grandchildren; and a niece and nephew.

Deceased is a brother.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 27, in William G. Neal Funeral Homes, Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 28, with Pastor David Allbright officiating.

Burial will follow in Washington Cemetery.

Military rites will be accorded graveside by the Edwin Scott Linton Post 175 of the American Legion.

Additional information and guestbook are available at www.NealFuneralHome.com.