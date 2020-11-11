1/1
John C. Carney
John C. Carney, 68, of Canonsburg, formerly of Peters Township, passed away suddenly Monday, November 9, 2020. Born September 11, 1952, he was a son of the late Vivian and Paul Carney; loving father to Shannon (Thomas) Daddario and C.J. (Kim) Carney; cherished grandfather to Kelsey Carney and Jacob and Rylan Carney; and loving brother to Howard (Debbie) Carney, Kathy (Greg) Williamson-Thacker, Mary Auten, Patty (George) Holden. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his brothers, Bernie and Frank Carney.

John enjoyed golfing and cooking. He loved adventure and was a caring man who loved his grandkids and his dogs. John will be dearly missed by all.

Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, November 13, in Pittsburgh Cremation and Funeral Care, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, November 14, in Holy Child Catholic Church, 212 Station Street, Bridgeville, PA 15017.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Washington City Mission, 84 West Wheeling Street, Washington, PA 15301.

View and sign the family's guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.







Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-260-5546
