1/1
John C. Gill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John C. Gill, 81, of Spraggs, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born November 12, 1938, in Baylis, Ill., a son of the late William E. Gill and Alta Maud Bagent Gill.

John had worked for the F.B.I. and as a Washington D.C. police officer. He later worked in in sales for Sears. He had owned and operated local restaurants and bars and worked as a truck driver for K.M.

He was a social member of the American Legion in Waynesburg and was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge. John was a sports fan and enjoyed watching games with his friends. He loved his dogs.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Ann Lederle Gill. He later married Vicki Thomas Gill, who survives. John and Vicki loved to make each other laugh. Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Gill (Pauline) of Southgate, Mich. and Steve Gill (Kathy) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; a daughter, Jeannie Efaw (Dale) of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christine Efaw, Sarene Gill and Chad Gill; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last of his immediate family of seven brothers and sisters.

John's family appreciates the support and kindness that John received from his neighbors, the Moores and the Pattersons, and to the staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital during his illness.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Behm Funeral home in Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Behm Funeral Home, Inc.
182 W High St
Waynesburg, PA 15370
7246273155
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved