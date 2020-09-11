John C. Gill, 81, of Spraggs, passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020, in J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va.

He was born November 12, 1938, in Baylis, Ill., a son of the late William E. Gill and Alta Maud Bagent Gill.

John had worked for the F.B.I. and as a Washington D.C. police officer. He later worked in in sales for Sears. He had owned and operated local restaurants and bars and worked as a truck driver for K.M.

He was a social member of the American Legion in Waynesburg and was a member of the Waynesburg Moose Lodge. John was a sports fan and enjoyed watching games with his friends. He loved his dogs.

John was predeceased by his first wife, Patricia Ann Lederle Gill. He later married Vicki Thomas Gill, who survives. John and Vicki loved to make each other laugh. Also surviving are two sons, Jeff Gill (Pauline) of Southgate, Mich. and Steve Gill (Kathy) of West Bloomfield, Mich.; a daughter, Jeannie Efaw (Dale) of Charlotte, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christine Efaw, Sarene Gill and Chad Gill; and several nieces and nephews.

He was the last of his immediate family of seven brothers and sisters.

John's family appreciates the support and kindness that John received from his neighbors, the Moores and the Pattersons, and to the staff of Ruby Memorial Hospital during his illness.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are being handled by the Behm Funeral home in Waynesburg. Condolences may be offered at www.behmfh.com