John C. Mansfield, 74, of Washington, died Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Washington Hospital.

He was born February 22, 1945, in Beallsville, a son of the late Clifford and Opal Fulton Mansfield.

John was a graduate of Beth Center High School and a veteran of the U. S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War from 1963 to 1969. He received the National Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and the Marksman Badge Rifle.

He was a retired truck driver and a member of the American Legion Edwin Scott Linton Post 175.

John enjoyed hunting, fishing and NASCAR.

On February 7, 1968, he married Judy A. Martin, who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Sherri D. (Pete Plaisted) Marchwinski of Butler; granddaughter Shalaine Marchwinski of Butler and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are brother Charles Mansfield and three sisters, Frances Baker, Linda J. Mansfield and Doris Ann Mansfield.

All services at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies were private. Arrangements have been entrusted to William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington.

