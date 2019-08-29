John Chadwick County, 41, of Burgettstown, died unexpectedly Monday, August 26, 2019.

He was born January 23, 1978, in Steubenville, Ohio. He was a beloved son of Marian and Timothy County.

John was the loving husband of 12 years to Kathryn County; adoring father to his son Colton and daughter Madison; and best friend to his brother Travis (Cassandra). He was a son-in-law of William Gary and Barbara Stevenson and brother-in-law of Becky and Jason Boyce and Bo and Mandy Stevenson.

He will be deeply missed by his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and all who knew him.

John was the director of dealer sales for Guardian Protection Services, where he was employed for 20 years. He spent those years enjoying golf outings, dinners, travel and making tons of memories with his work family.

He was a huge Pearl Jam fan. He also enjoyed running, playing golf, the Steelers, Ohio State Buckeyes and coaching his son and friends during soccer and basketball games.

He was such a generous person and, even in death, his giving continues as an organ donor.

Friends will be received at 10 a.m. Friday, August 30, in the church sanctuary and will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. in Burgettstown Presbyterian Church, 1325 Main Street, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Arrangements are entrusted to Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA 15021.

Additional information is available at youngfhinc.com or 724-947-2049.