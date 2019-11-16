John Clair, 80, of Cookeville, Tenn., formerly of Langeloth, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center of natural causes.

He was born July 22, 1939, to Ralph and Pauline Clair in Washington Hospital, Washington. He graduated in 1957 from Union High School in Burgettstown.

In 1957, he joined the United States Air Force. After discharge in 1961, he attended the Pittsburgh Institute of Aeronautics. He was employed with USAirways for 39½ years as a mechanic, training instructor and maintenance supervisor.

He retired to Cookeville with his wife, Marilyn (Toth). In Tennessee he worked as a ranger at Cookeville Country Club golf course, which later became Golden Eagle golf course.

In addition to his wife, his survived by a brother, Ralph Lee Clair (Jeanette) of Phoenix, Ariz.; a daughter, Marie (Keith) Taylor of Waynesburg; a son, Jack (Donna) Clair of Langeloth; five grandchildren, Nicholas Havens, Alexandra Havens, Christian Havens, Michelle Boyer and Johnathan Clair; five great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the hands of the Neptune Society.