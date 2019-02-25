Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John D. Pankas.

John D. Pankas, 83, of Canonsburg, died Sunday, February 24, 2019.

He was born June 4, 1935, in Canonsburg, a son of Dimitri and Tsambika Kiriazis Pankas.

He got his first job when he was 10 years old, shining shoes. As time went on, he fell in love with cars and was trained to be a mechanic. He is most known around Canonsburg for owning his auto garage, John Pankas Auto Service, on Adams Avenue. The garage served as not just a place for a car to be inspected, but as a meeting place for many in Canonsburg for decades. He worked as a mechanic there for over 57 years, retiring in 2013.

He was also known for helping anyone in need, for his dedication to his work and family and for his humble personality. He was a lifelong member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, in Canonsburg and a member of Pan Rhodian Society.

On August 3, 1962, he married Carole Rusiewski Pankas, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, James (Melissa) Pankas of Aldie, Va.; his daughter, Marcy (Jeffrey) Cadez of Canonsburg; brother George (Amelia) Pankas of Canonsburg; sister Stella "Beba" (George) Velisaris of Canonsburg, sister-in-law Lynda Pankas of Bridgeville; four grandchildren, Jonathan Cadez, Jessica Cadez, Colby Pankas and Maile Pankas; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sam J. Pankas.

Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, 601 West McMurray Road, Canonsburg. Trisagion services will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday. An additional visitation will be held in the church from 10 to 11 a.m., the time of service, Wednesday, February 27, with Father George L. Livanos officiating. Interment will follow in Oak Spring Cemetery, Canonsburg.

Arrangements are entrusted to Sollon Funeral and Cremation Services Ltd., 30 East College Street, Canonsburg, Phillip L. Sollon, supervisor, J. David Sollon, director, 724-746-1000.

The family kindly suggests memorial contributions be made to All Saints Greek Orthodox Church Endowment Fund or Allegheny Health Network Hospice.

