John D. Ross, 64, of Greensboro, passed away peacefully into the waiting arms of his father. He was surrounded by his loving family. John fought a long, courageous battle with cancer.

He was born May 14, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late John D. Ross Sr. and G. Arlene Ross, who survives.

After high school, John joined the U.S. Navy.

John drove coal truck for many years, before going underground and living the life of a coal miner. He was a hard worker.

John enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing and NASCAR. He was well known for teasing those he loved, particularly his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. John had a great sense of humor and the orneriest laugh.

John made his home in the small patch town of Alicia. He enjoyed bonfires with his many friends and neighbors.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Deb Buttermore Ross; his children, Michael Ross (Cindy) and BJ Ross, both of Greensboro; six grandchildren, John-Anthony Ross, whom he loved and raised as his son, and his fiancée Jessica, Danyelle, whom he raised and loved as a daughter, Kaylia, Megan, Felicia and Michael; and eight great-grandchildren. All held a special place in his heart. Also surviving are two sisters, Bonnie Bezjak (Nick) and Carol Ross, also of Greensboro; two brothers, Terry of Greensboro and Scott (Nanette) of Alabama; and many nieces and nephews, who adored him.

A memorial service will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 23, in Paul M. Lesako Funeral Home Inc., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Amedysis Hospice team.

His many doctors and nurses, particularly at Amedysis Hospice, provided excellent care.