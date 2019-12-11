John D. "JD" Rucci, 63, of Richeyville, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019, in his home.

He was born March 7, 1956, in North Charleroi, a son of John Rucci of Centerville and Gail Hamercheck Hook of Waynesburg, who survive.

Mr. Rucci was a 1974 graduate of California Area High School. He worked as an underground coal miner in the Vesta 5 Mine, Maple Creek Mine and the Enlow Fork Mine. He also worked as an off-road truck driver for Geo-Con Construction.

He enjoyed hunting, motorcycles, reading, Kennywood, movies and playing softball in local leagues.

Surviving, in addition to his parents, are his stepfather, James Hook and his family of Waynesburg; two brothers, Scott David Rucci and Dino Rucci, both of Centerville; a niece; and a special cousin, Denise Duncan.

Deceased are two cousins, Jennifer Lagen and John M. Marish, and a special friend, Linda Medve.

Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday in John B. Greenlee Funeral Home Ltd., 2830 Main Street, Beallsville, where a blessing service will be held at a time to be announced Friday, December 13.

A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFunealHome.com.