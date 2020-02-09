John D. "J.D." Sartori, 77, of Canonsburg, passed away unexpectedly Friday, February 7, 2020, in Washington Hospital, following a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was born November 25, 1942, in Atlasburg, a son of the late Anthony and Josephine Romeo Sartori Sr.

John was raised in Muse and attended Cecil High School. He proudly served with the United States Army and after working at many jobs over the years, prior to his retirement had been employed in janitorial work in the Borough of Canonsburg.

John was a Roman Catholic and a member of the Independent Club of Muse. J.D. loved 50s music and Elvis Presley was his favorite entertainer. He truly enjoyed cooking for his family.

On November 2, 1978, he married Sandra Matyuf, who survives. Also left behind to cherish his memory are his two beloved children, Jennifer and John Sartori, both of Canonsburg; his sister, Josephine "Chookie" Sullivan of Bridgeville; a brother, Edward Sartori of Cecil; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are a sister, Anita M. DeCesare; and a brother, Anthony "Butch" Sartori, who died May 30, 2003.

Friends are welcome from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, February 10, in Salandra Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., Joseph P. Salandra LFD, owner/supervisor, 304 West Pike Street, Canonsburg. A Celebration of Life reception will follow in Salandra's Remembrances Tribute Center, 248 West Pike Street, Canonsburg.

