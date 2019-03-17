Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Dave Kissell.

John Dave Kissell, 72, of Canonsburg, died Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in McMurray Hills Manor.

He was born February 15, 1947, in Washington, a son of the late Dave John and Josephine Elovich Kissell.

Mr. Kissell was a 1965 graduate of Washington High School.

In 2016, he retired from Ross Mould, where he worked as a computer programmer.

He served in the U.S. Army Reserve for a number of years.

On September 11, 1996, in Washington, he married Sherel Sue Szopo, who survives.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are two sons, Jason Kissell of Washington and Nathan Kissell of Shadyside, Ohio; two step-sons, Bill Spencer III and Michael Spencer, both of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; sister Mary Anne Kissell Peresutti, of Washington; five grandchildren; one great-grandson; several aunts and cousins; and a niece.

Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m., the time of service, Monday, March 18, in Hummell and Jones Funeral Home, 420 Locust Avenue, Washington, Thomas W. Hummell, supervisor, Douglas M. Jones, director. All other services are private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Caring Hospice Services, 118 Fox Plan Road 1, Monroeville, PA 15146. Condolences may be expressed at www.hummellandjones.com.