John "Daggo" DeRosa Jr., 65, of Bentleyville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 3, 2019, in Concordia Hospice, Donnell House, Washington, surrounded by his loving family, after a battle with cancer.

John was born April 30, 1954, in New Eagle, the eldest son of John Sr. and Marlene Moore DeRosa.

A 1972 graduate of Ringgold High School, John began his career as a truck driver and was able to explore the country, indulge his love of food and develop his motorcycle t-shirt collection.

John settled with his family on a farm in Bentleyville and started working in construction with Pompeii & Sons Paving in 2000, where he remained working until his death. Despite his talent at operating 18 wheels, which he also had a passion for, John rode motorcycles all of his life and, throughout his travels, John gained friendships and accumulated scars, but always had the courage to keep riding.

John held an officer position at the Independent Club in Bentleyville for years and was re-elected club president shortly before his passing.

In addition to his mother, Marlene of New Eagle, he is survived by his wife, Michelle Franks DeRosa, whom he married August 8, 1992; his two children, John III and Angela DeRosa of Bentleyville; two brothers, Terry of Bentleyville and Edward (Angie) DeRosa of Monongahela; two sisters, Lonna Walters and Shelly (Dave) DeRosa, both of Monongahela; and six nieces and nephews, Joshua, Dominic, Dylan, Taylor, Stoni and Keegan.

John was preceded in death by his father, John DeRosa Sr.; a brother, Anthony DeRosa; and his brother-in-law, Charles Walters.

Friends and family are invited to attend a memorial gathering that will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 14, in Marshall Marra Funeral Home, 216 Chess Street, Monongahela, 724-258-6767, with a wake to follow at Independence Club in Bentleyville.

Condolences can be made at marshallmarrafuneralhome.com.