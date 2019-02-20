Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Donald Rizak III.

"The Candy Man of Central Assembly"

John Donald Rizak III, 91, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born August 5, 1927, in Cuddy, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Deak Rizak.

A 1945 graduate of Trinity High School, he was a member of Central Assembly of God.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. Mr. Rizak served from March 16, 1945, until his honorable discharge as Storekeeper Third Class on July 22, 1946. For his service, he was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, American Area Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal.

Rizak retired from Kroger after working there for 40 years. Most recently, he had worked as a meat cutter at Interstate Foodland.

On June 19, 1971, he married Janet E. Grover, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Karen (Ric) Cavallero, John "Dennis" (Roni) Rizak, Robin (Peter) West and Tami (Kurt) DeMarino; a stepdaughter, Candy (Arthur) VanBriggle; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held on Friday, February 22, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the time of a memorial service, with Reverend Joel VanBriggle officiating.