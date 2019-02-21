Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Donald Rizak III.

"The Candy Man of

Central Assembly"

John Donald Rizak III, 91, of Washington, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Southmont of Presbyterian SeniorCare, Washington.

He was born August 5, 1927, in Cuddy, a son of the late John and Elizabeth Deak Rizak.

A 1945 graduate of Trinity High School, he was a member of Central Assembly of God.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. Mr. Rizak served from March 16, 1945, until his honorable discharge as Storekeeper Third Class on July 22, 1946. For his service, he was awarded the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, the American Area Campaign Medal and the World War II Victory Medal.

Mr. Rizak retired from Kroger, after working there for 40 years. Most recently, he had worked as a meat cutter at Interstate Foodland.

John was known as the "Candy Man" of Central Assembly.

On June 19, 1971, he married Janet E. Grover, who survives.

Also surviving are four children, Karen (Ric) Cavallero, John "Dennis" (Roni) Rizak, Robin (Peter) West and Tami (Kurt) DeMarino; a stepdaughter, Candy (Arthur) VanBriggle; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial gathering will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the time of a memorial service, Friday, February 22, with the Rev. Joel VanBriggle officiating. Inurnment in Washington Cemetery mausoleum will occur at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Joel VanBriggle, in care of Assembly of God World Missions, 1445 North Boonville Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802 - Donor ID# 478173.

