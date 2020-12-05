John E. "Ed" Jenkins III, of Richeyville, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in his home, with his loving wife at his side. He was born September 19, 1946, in West Brownsville, a son of the late John E. Jenkins Jr. and Martha Hill Jenkins.

Ed was a retired veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving 24 years, as well as retired from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as a budget analyst. He graduated from California University of Pennsylvania with a BA in Business Management.

Along with his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his sister, Charlotte Luko; and brother Thomas Jenkins.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 53 years, Nancy E. Jenkins; two sons, Thomas Jenkins and wife Tammy, and Tim Jenkins; also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Patricia Hughes.

Funeral services will be private for family and interment will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

Funeral arrangements in the care of Skirpan Funeral Home.

