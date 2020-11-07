John E. Perry, 60, of Finleyville, died Thursday, November 5, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

He was born April 1, 1960, in New Eagle, a son of the late Ernest John and Kathleen Martin Perry.

John was self-employed as a contractor, was a member of the Hackett Club in Venetia, and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his son, Michael Perry (Chris Miller) of Monessen; a daughter, Reilly Perry of Finleyville; three sisters, Debbie Gusty (Kevin) of White Oak, Pam Lawrence (Tracy) of Finleyville and Cindy Perry of Monongahela; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, is a daughter, Shannon Perry.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 8, in Kegel Funeral Home Inc., Tim P. Kegel, supervisor, David P. Kegel, director, 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, where services will be held 11 a.m. Monday, November 9, with pastor Glen McClelland officiating. Interment will follow in Mingo Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to assist the family c/o Kegel Funeral Home, Inc., 3560 Washington Avenue, Finleyville, PA 15332.