John E. Rossi, 71, of Slovan, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at Washington Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on August 10, 1948, in Canonsburg to Anna Marie (DeVitis) and Harry T. Rossi of Hickory.

John was retired from Consolidation Coal Mine, where he had worked many years. He was a member of Raccoon Valley Sportsman's Club and Slovan Italian Club.

He will be dearly missed by his beloved wife of 50 years, Denise (Schilinski) Rossi; and his children, Kim (Kyle) Subeih of Coral Springs, Fla., Darcy (Phillip) Hoberek of Burgettstown, Benjamin Rossi and Marissa (Chris) Wasik of Slovan; grandchildren, Mackenzie and Saige Rossi and Laila and Mason Subeih. He will also be mourned by many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his brothers, Harry and Dominick Rossi.

John's greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was always welcoming to anyone who came into his home. His greatest qualities were his openness, honesty, and willingness to talk to anyone who he met. His faithful pet, Buster was also a source of great comfort to him. John suffered many years with health issues, but endured to the end. He was a man of great stature and had a big heart to match.

Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, October 20, in Young Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc. 23 Erie Mine Road, Burgettstown, PA, 724-947-2049. A blessing service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday, October 21, with burial to follow at Our Lady of Lourdes Cemetery. For condolences www.youngfhinc.com.