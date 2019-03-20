Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Elgin McMullen.

John Elgin McMullen, 61, of Hopwood, died Monday, March 18, 2019.

He was born November 1, 1957, in Washington, a son of the late John S. and Ellen Young McMullen.

A graduate of Washington High School, Mr. McMullen worked as a machinist at Hadanich Machine.

He was a fan of Pittsburgh sports teams, especially the Pirates.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, camping, traveling, photography, working on cars and building computers.

Surviving are a son, John (Miranda) McMullen of Morgantown, W.Va.; daughter Lauren (Joshua) Fox of Houston; two sisters, Sherry (Roger) Mellars of Peters Township and Carol (Frank) Chappel of Washington; two grandchildren, Peyton Woods and Cameron Fox; sister-in-law Lisa McMullen; many nieces and nephews; and his longtime companion, Tammy Darnell.

Deceased is a brother, Lawrence "Butch" McMullen.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in William G. Neal Funeral Homes Ltd., 925 Allison Avenue, Washington, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 810 River Street, Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.

