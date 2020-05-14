John F. "Red" Roessler, 69, of Avella, passed away in his home Wednesday, May 13, 2020.He was born December 24, 1950, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late John Frederick Roessler II and Ellen Mae Chebatoris Roessler.John was a 1968 graduate of Chartiers Valley High School and worked as a truck mechanic for 45 years, retiring from Brownlee Trucking in 2015.He was very dedicated to his Alcoholics Anonymous group in Wellsburg, W.Va., and had been attending since 1990.He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and rebuilding cars.He had lived in Avella since 1993.On February 14, 1995, he married Dianne E. McConnell, who survives.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, John Roessler of Canonsburg; stepson William (Tonee) Meredith of Bulger; stepdaughter Tracy (Robert) Vettorel of South Fayette; six grandchildren, Alyssa Berg, Sean Meredith, Taya McClain, Danika Scarpa, Ethan and Darienne Vettorel; three sisters, Mary (Richard) Fonte of Supply, N.C., Debbie (John) Mondock of Bridgeville and Shirley (John) Franc of Carnegie; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Funeral services are private. Burial will be in Independence Cemetery, Avella.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Washington County Humane Society, 1527 PA-136, Eighty Four, PA 15330.Condolences may be expressed at www.stefkovichfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on May 14, 2020.