John Furman Lohr, 97, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020.He was born March 19, 1923, in Washington, the only son of the late Furman George Lohr and Eupha Polen Lohr Wilson.After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Corps. He served in the 8th Air Force, 379th Bomber Group, based in Kimbolton, England. He flew 36 missions over Germany as radioman/gunner on B17 aircraft. After the war, he returned to Pennsylvania and attended Washington & Jefferson College.He married Monalea Lucille Dunn, also of Washington; they had a daughter, Sheri. In 1952, the family drove to California, where he pursued a career in aerospace engineering. When Sheri left for college, he and his wife moved to Tokyo, Japan, where he worked as an electronics manufacturer's representative. The couple later moved to Mazatlan, Mexico, and lived for a time on a ranch, where he guided airboat duck hunting and sight-seeing tours in the estuaries.His wife developed medical issues that prompted them to return to the United States. After working as a marine radio technician, he was offered an opportunity to work as radio officer on the National Science Foundation Antarctic Research vessel, RV Hero. He worked for several seasons as the ship carried scientists on expeditions, based mainly out of Palmer Station. In the southern winters, he and Monalea lived in Buenos Aires, Argentina. They returned to the states when her health worsened again; she died in 1979.The following year he married Lenore Cummings Bagley. Together they worked on cruise ships, as radio officer and ship's nurse, sailing out of San Diego, Calif. In 1986, the ship they crewed on moved homeport from San Diego to West Palm Beach, Fla. At that time, they were living on a sailboat and decided to sail to Florida. They were joined by his daughter, Sheri, who left San Francisco to sail with them.Sheri settled and remained in Key West, Fla. John and Lenore built a home on No Name Key and lived there for several years. John continued to work as a merchant mariner, traveling the world for a total of nearly 40 years. Eventually they bought property and built a home in Mossy Head, near Defuniak Springs, in the Florida panhandle. They also bought a small condo in Key West and lived there in the winters. After retiring from the sea, he pursued a number of occupations, including as a luthier, making and repairing violin-family instruments. For several years, he participated in the Defuinak Springs Chautauqua Assembly, giving presentations on a variety of subjects. He also enjoyed drawing and had a lifelong interest in amateur radio.John was loved and admired by people he met all around the world during his long and remarkable life. He always had a good story to tell.He is survived by his wife, Lenore Lohr of Mossy Head and Key West; and his daughter, Sheri Lohr of Key West. They may be contacted via Sheri's Facebook page or her email, seastorypress@gmail.com. Lenore will return to Key West in September to spread John's ashes at sea; a gathering will be planned at that time.











To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store