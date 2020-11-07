John G. Scouloukas, 81, of Independence, Ohio, died Friday, October 23, 2020, after a long battle with lymphoma and COPD.

He was born March 21, 1939, in Canonsburg, a son of Gust D. and Doris Parikakis Scouloukas. He spent the first 47 years of his life in Canonsburg before being transferred by the LTV Steel Corporation to Ohio, where he was employed as a senior programmer analyst.

In 1970, he married Judith M. Morflak.

He is survived by sons Dean (Shannon) and Joseph (Deena); daughter Nicole Walker (Jeffrey); grandchildren Abby, Braeden, Patrick, Sofia, Niko, Dominic and Gabriel; several nieces and nephews; brother Nick.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, James.

At the age of 5, he boarded a streetcar by himself to see his dad at his restaurant on the South Side of Pittsburgh. When he got off, he was wandering in a spacious park before a police officer realized he was lost. After three days of a massive manhunt, he was returned to his family.

Mr. Scouloukas graduated from Canonsburg High School in 1957, where he lettered in football and wrestling. In 1955, he was a 127-pound novice champion. He was also a member of the student council and HI-Y.

John was a member of the Canonsburg Jaycees for five years and was a co-chairman for the first Monte Carlo Casino Night, which was a huge success.

He attended The Ohio State University on a wrestling scholarship, where he was also president and treasurer of the Delta Chi Fraternity. He graduated from the University of Pittsburgh in 1970 with a BA degree in General Studies, majoring in Mathematics and Philosophy.

In Ohio, he was president of the Kiwanis Club of Independence and was awarded the Hixson and Legion of Honors awards. Mr. Scouloukas enjoyed playing pinochle with his senior buddies and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He loved listening to the music of Frank Sinatra and Peggy Lee.

Funeral services were held at Fortuna Funeral Home and John was laid to rest at Mapleshade Cemetery in Independence, Ohio.

If you wish, memorial contributions in John's name can be made to Operation Smile Foundation for children with a cleft lip or palate.