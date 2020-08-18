John Garth Wands, 62, of Weirton, W.Va., passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020, in the Weirton Medical Center.

He was born October 8, 1957, a son of the late John Earnest and Janet Burdette Wands.

Mr. Wands worked as a fabricator for Miller Plastics in Burgettstown and enjoyed watching TV.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Judith Arbogast Wands; children John Earnest Wands (Tiffany) of Carnegie, Khristopher "Tony" Gardner (Nikki) of McDonald and Tinecia Gardner of Pittsburgh; his "other child," Nikki Barnett of Steubenville, Ohio; grandchildren Blake, John, Jr., Mason, Lily, Rylee, Deanna, Bubby, Bethany, Kamy, Gemma, Unieke, Nevaeh and Jay-Vaughn; a sister, Aurelia Clepper; and a brother, William Dickson.

Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Cynthia Hinderliter and Dana Shope.

To honor John's wishes, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the direction of Lee & Martin Funeral Home, 73 Highland Avenue, Burgettstown, PA 15021.