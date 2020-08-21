John H. "Jack" Hughes, Jr., 90, of Waynesburg, passed away peacefully at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday, August 19, 2020, from several years of failing health.

He was born Friday, April 4, 1930, in Connellsville, a son of the late John H. Hughes Sr. and Regina Comstock Hughes.

John grew up in Clarksville, attending school in Pitt Gas and Jefferson High School. Later he lived in Fredericktown and graduated from East Bethlehem High School. John was Methodist and was a member of the Brownsville Masonic Lodge Free & Accepted Masons #60. He worked in the wholesale and retail grocery business as a sales manager most of his adult life.

His wife, Olivedell Varner Hughes, whom he married on June 29, 1952, died October 9, 1996. Together they had five children.

Surviving are three daughters, Melinda A. (Gerald) Krosunger of Rices Landing, Cynthia S. (Paul) Morgan of New Windsor, Md. and Jacqueline L. (Paul) Lancaster of Uniontown; one son, Charles D. Hughes of Finksburg, Md., nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard E. (Margie) Hughes of Annapolis, Md.; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, James V. Hughes; and one sister, Nancy J. Villani.

Friends will be received from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, August 22, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 197 N. Maiden Street, Waynesburg, PA 15370. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, everyone entering the funeral home must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer that will be provided by the funeral home. Funeral services will be private with Pastor David McElroy officiating. Private burial will be in Claughton Cemetery, Whiteley Township. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.