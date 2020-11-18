1/
John H. K. Tennant
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John H. K. Tennant, 74, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home.

He was born Tuesday, October 1, 1946, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of the late Sherman Tennant and Mary Carpenter Hansen.

Mr. Tennant was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Mt. Morris Sportsman's Club, the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 in Mt. Morris and Local #544 Auto Workers Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and riding horses. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked for 29 years for General Motors in West Mifflin as a machine repairman and machinist.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Docherty Tennant, whom he married June 19, 1971.

Also surviving are one daughter, Christine Tennant and her companion Robert Thomas of Greenock; four grandchildren, Erick Thomas, Kameryn Tennant, Daisy Tennant and Kyra Clugston; one daughter-in-law, Ashley Kubala; one sister, Regina Jones of W.Va.; one brother, Leonard Craig of Munhall; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Shawn "Fred" Tennant; three brothers, Edward Tennant, Phil Craig and Ross Craig.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349. Services will be private with Pastor Chris Zehner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 Mt. Morris. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Observer-Reporter on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Milliken And Throckmorton Funeral Home
324 Mt Morris Rd
Mt Morris, PA 15349
(724) 324-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved