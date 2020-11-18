John H. K. Tennant, 74, of Mt. Morris, died at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at home.

He was born Tuesday, October 1, 1946, in Fairmont, W.Va., a son of the late Sherman Tennant and Mary Carpenter Hansen.

Mr. Tennant was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the Mt. Morris Sportsman's Club, the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 in Mt. Morris and Local #544 Auto Workers Union. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and riding horses. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He worked for 29 years for General Motors in West Mifflin as a machine repairman and machinist.

He is survived by his wife, Denise Docherty Tennant, whom he married June 19, 1971.

Also surviving are one daughter, Christine Tennant and her companion Robert Thomas of Greenock; four grandchildren, Erick Thomas, Kameryn Tennant, Daisy Tennant and Kyra Clugston; one daughter-in-law, Ashley Kubala; one sister, Regina Jones of W.Va.; one brother, Leonard Craig of Munhall; and several nieces and nephews.

Deceased are one son, Shawn "Fred" Tennant; three brothers, Edward Tennant, Phil Craig and Ross Craig.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, November 19, in the Milliken and Throckmorton Funeral Home, Inc., Daryl L. Throckmorton Owner/Director, 324 Mt. Morris Road, P.O. Box 478, Mount Morris, PA 15349. Services will be private with Pastor Chris Zehner officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Military Honors will be accorded by the James T. Maxon American Legion Post #992 Mt. Morris. Information is online at www.milliken-throckmortonfh.com.